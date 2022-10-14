'That's not Roger Binny...': Sourav Ganguly's remark on reported successor as BCCI president, watch

Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny

Sourav Ganguly has been in the headlines of late, owing to his future, with the BCCI president likely to be succeeded by former 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny. According to multiple reports, Ganguly, who took over as the supremo of India's apex cricketing body in 2019, is unlikely to serve a second term, with Binny set to take over.

Despite the developments, it seems that the 50-year-old does look in good spirits as he made a rather tongue-in-cheek comment about Binny in a recent promotional event.

The former president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Ganguly attended an event hosted by Bandhan Bank, wherein he relived some of the highlights of his playing as well as broadcasting career.

The former India skipper was shown a video of him commentating alongside Rahul Dravid and Harsha Bhogle. Dravid was subsequently seen pulling his former teammate's leg saying that Ganguly 'got tired after 5-6 overs'.

While the trio were commentating on an India-England Test match, the clip showed Stuart Binny bowling to Joe Root and seeing the same, Ganguly made a hilarious remark on Roger Binny.

"By the way, that Binny is not Roger Binny. That's Stuart Binny," quipped 'Dada' and instantly the crowd burst out into laughter and so did Ganguly himself. The anchor meanwhile decided to join in and he remarked, "Very important point to make, especially on this day," hinting at the ongoing situation surrounding Ganguly.

Watch:

During the same event, the 'Prince of Kolkata' stated that he can't be an administrator 'forever' and that he will go for bigger things in the future.

"You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future," said Ganguly.

"I was a cricketer's administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there's so much cricket happening, there's so much money around. There's women's cricket, there's domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual," he added further.