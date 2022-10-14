IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport? Early weather reports have fans fearing the worst

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport?

The match between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup is set to be a monumentous occasion for both teams. Not just because it's the opening game of the World Cup for both sides, but also because they have already faced each other twice in Asia Cup, with each team winning once.

While Rohit Sharma and Co prevailed in the group stage, Babar Azam's men avenged that loss in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup.

Judging by that statistic, they have a record to settle, when the two teams lock horns in Melbourne on October 23.

However, the rain gods could have a say in the match, as early weather reports suggest that there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport during the match.

Even though the match has already been sold out, and fans can expect a mouth-watering clash, judging by the early weather reports, fans are worried that the match could be marred by rain.

Check how fans reacted to the news:

On 23 oct there is 60% chances of rain at Melbourne, hope IND vs PAK match doesn't get affected by it, we want a full match.



God please pic.twitter.com/qZj0nyCYL0 — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) October 13, 2022

Sunday 23 Oct india Pakistan match wil abandon due to heavy rain pic.twitter.com/xMfrEE63Ad October 13, 2022

No way ICC will let rain ruin the match. Ho sake toh MCG ko aise protect karenge ICC wale https://t.co/pnTFpMKmna pic.twitter.com/wYlEULZX2H — Ibrahim (@iBM1105) October 13, 2022

23rd oct. Pakistan vs India.

So, its gonna rain. There might not even be toss. It will be a huge loss for @ICC financialy.

I feel for the people who are traveling to Australia just for this clash. #pakvsind @BCCI @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/0DnZhgCxNd — Muhammad Humza mir (@MuhammadHumzam2) October 13, 2022

The fans will certainly be hoping for some mercy from the rain gods as India and Pakistan don't play each other in bilateral series, thus, there's a lot of hype and excitement whenever the two nations lock horns at multi-nation events.

Before their opening match at T20 World Cup on October 23, Team India will play two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand, whereas the Men in Green will face off against England and Afghanistan.