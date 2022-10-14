Search icon
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport? Early weather reports have fans fearing the worst

According to early weather reports, rain could play spoilsport in Melbourne on October 23 during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport? Early weather reports have fans fearing the worst
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport?

The match between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup is set to be a monumentous occasion for both teams. Not just because it's the opening game of the World Cup for both sides, but also because they have already faced each other twice in Asia Cup, with each team winning once. 

While Rohit Sharma and Co prevailed in the group stage, Babar Azam's men avenged that loss in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup.

Judging by that statistic, they have a record to settle, when the two teams lock horns in Melbourne on October 23. 

However, the rain gods could have a say in the match, as early weather reports suggest that there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport during the match. 

Even though the match has already been sold out, and fans can expect a mouth-watering clash, judging by the early weather reports, fans are worried that the match could be marred by rain. 

Check how fans reacted to the news:

The fans will certainly be hoping for some mercy from the rain gods as India and Pakistan don't play each other in bilateral series, thus, there's a lot of hype and excitement whenever the two nations lock horns at multi-nation events. 

Before their opening match at T20 World Cup on October 23, Team India will play two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand, whereas the Men in Green will face off against England and Afghanistan. 

