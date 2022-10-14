AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I live in India

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I live streaming

Having wrapped up the T20I series, England will look to inflict a whitewash upon hosts Australia when the two sides meet again in the third T20I on Friday. The Three Lions have looked extremely dangerous, and with less than 10 days to go for the World Cup, it would be ideal preparation for Jos Buttler's side.

On the other hand, Aaron Finch's men have looked shaky ahead of the World Cup, having lost to India and England and they will look to salvage some pride in the final match of the series. David Warner is expected to be rested, having played a crucial 73-run knock in the first match.

England prevailed by eight wickets in the second T20I, courtesy of David Malan's 82-run inning, followed by Sam Curran's three-wicket spell.

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs England, 3rd T20I

When will Australia vs England 3rd T20I match take place?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will Australia vs England 3rd T20I match take place?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will Australia vs England 3rd T20I match begin?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I match will begin at 01:40 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I match live on TV in India?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I match live streaming in India?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Australia vs England 3rd T20I probable playing XI

Australia: Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

England: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid