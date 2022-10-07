'Ball boy is better fielder': Fans brutally troll Indian players for dropped catches, watch video

Mohammed Siraj dropped a valuable catch, while the ball boy took a splendid one

Team India lost the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow by 9 runs as the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the series. While Sanju Samson's unbeaten 86-run knock went in vain, it was a mixed bag from the Indian players when it came to bowling and fielding.

As many as three catches were dropped by Indian players, and it came back to haunt them as well.

During the 38th over of South Africa's inning, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi both dropped crucial catches on back-to-back balls.

Subsequently, David Miller smashed a boundary and a six on Avesh Khan's over, to punish the Indian side further.

When Miller hit Avesh for a six on the fourth ball, ironically the ball boy completed the catch, thus prompting applause from the commentators as well.

Team India fans were livid with the same, as many called it an 'irony' on social media, others trolled the Indian fielders and stated that the ball boy was a 'better fielder.'

Miller subsequently scored an unbeaten 75 from 63 balls, as well as Heinrich Klaasen's 74 not out from 65 balls helped the Proteas reach a massive 249-run total.

Team India's batsmen didn't get off to a good start as both Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were dismissed early, although Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson's knocks took India down to the wire as they ultimately fell short by just nine runs.