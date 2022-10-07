Search icon
'Ball boy is better fielder': Fans brutally troll Indian players for dropped catches, watch video

While Team India players dropped plenty of catches during the 1st ODI against South Africa, the ball boy in Lucknow completed a catch with ease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

'Ball boy is better fielder': Fans brutally troll Indian players for dropped catches, watch video
Mohammed Siraj dropped a valuable catch, while the ball boy took a splendid one

Team India lost the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow by 9 runs as the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the series. While Sanju Samson's unbeaten 86-run knock went in vain, it was a mixed bag from the Indian players when it came to bowling and fielding. 

As many as three catches were dropped by Indian players, and it came back to haunt them as well. 

During the 38th over of South Africa's inning, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi both dropped crucial catches on back-to-back balls. 

READ| IND vs SA: Memes galore as fans react to Team India's 9-run loss against South Africa

Subsequently, David Miller smashed a boundary and a six on Avesh Khan's over, to punish the Indian side further. 

When Miller hit Avesh for a six on the fourth ball, ironically the ball boy completed the catch, thus prompting applause from the commentators as well. 

Team India fans were livid with the same, as many called it an 'irony' on social media, others trolled the Indian fielders and stated that the ball boy was a 'better fielder.'

READ| IND vs SA: Watch Deepak Chahar at his hilarious best as Murali Karthik offers toss update

Watch video:

Miller subsequently scored an unbeaten 75 from 63 balls, as well as Heinrich Klaasen's 74 not out from 65 balls helped the Proteas reach a massive 249-run total. 

Team India's batsmen didn't get off to a good start as both Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were dismissed early, although Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson's knocks took India down to the wire as they ultimately fell short by just nine runs. 

