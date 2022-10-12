Watch: Ishan Kishan touches feet of elderly fan, says 'aunty khana kab khila rahe ho?'

Ishan Kishan wins hearts with his humble gesture

Team India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in Ranchi to level the ODI series 1-1. While Shreyas Iyer led the way for India with his 111-ball century, local lad Ishan Kishan also played a crucial 93-run knock in his home town.

The youngster was at his destructive best, as the Men in Blue chased down the required total of 279 runs with 25 balls to spare, thanks to Iyer and Kishan's heroics.

After the match, the Ranchi crowd erupted in joy as he flocked towards Kishan, who greeted his hometown fans with much humility. In fact, the BCCI shared a video of Kishan touching the feet of an elderly fan, and he can also be seen clicking pictures with the family of the woman.

Later, Ishan also candidly asks the lady 'aunty khana kab khila rahi ho.'

During his interaction with the crowd, one of the fans gave Kishan a special note for Shardul Thakur. In the video, he can be seen showing the special note for Shardul and he also spoke about how there was so much appreciation and love in Ranchi not just for him, but for all the players.

"Aisa nahi hai Ranchi mey bus mujhe pyar milta hai sab ke liye pyar hai idhar. Jis shiddat se usne bola na please de dijiyega Shardul bhai ko, maine bola lao yaar de doonga aur bol doonga Shardul bhai ko kisi bahut bade tagde fan ne aapko diya hai (Fans in Ranchi not only love me, but there is also love for others as well. Shardul Thakur 54 and there is a heart, so good. The way the fan requested to me that please give this note to Shardul, I said okay give it to me I will deliver it)," Ishan can be heard saying.

Team India won the ODI series 2-1, after beating the Proteas by 7 wickets once again in the series decider in Delhi on Tuesday.