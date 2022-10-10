'Nobody can hit sixes like me': Ishan Kishan on not rotating strike to get to century versus South Africa

Image Credit: Twitter @BCCI

Ishan Kishan is a prime example of a modern-day batter who emphasises six-hitting over occupying the crease for long periods of time by taking ones and twos, and he is proud of it.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, who struck seven sixes in the second ODI against South Africa to help India easily chase down the 279-run target in Ranchi in 45.5 overs, claimed it makes little sense for him to concentrate on rotating the strike that much.

Ishan struggled in the first game in Lucknow, where the batting in the first overs wasn't as easy, and was out for a 37-ball 20, but on Sunday in Ranchi, the southpaw showed a range in his game, scoring a match-winning 84-ball 93 to help the hosts win the second game and even the series.

He was batting on 29 off 45 when he sensed an opportunity to change gears by striking South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj. Ishan blasted two sixes in the 21st over, bowled by Maharaj, and he was an entirely different hitter after that.

Kishan just couldn't stop hitting Proteas bowlers as he not only reached his third half-century in ODIs, but also took command of the game.

Kishan stood tall and delivered as he smashed a couple of sixes against tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje, but his six-hitting also proved costly as he fell 7 runs short of his maiden century in the format. This is not Ishan's first missed century; he was out for 99 in an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020.

Ishan was questioned in the post-match press conference if he could have rotated strike instead of trying for another six to get the century, and the left-hander responded sternly, saying that no one can hit sixes in the innings as early as he does, and strike rotation isn't his forte.

Ishan confessed that he was unhappy that he did not reach the three-figure threshold, but he was happy that he played for the team rather than himself.

"Rotate karne ki jaha tak baat hai toh wo kuch players ka strength hota hai, kini ka strength hota hai chhakka marna. Toh mere jaisa koi chhakka bhi itni jaldi nahi maar sakta, main bohut asaani se maarta hu. Wo mera strength hai. Toh agar main chhakke se hi kar leta hu kaam toh rotate ka utna sochta nahi hu. (Some players have the strength to rotate the strike, my strength is to hit sixes. I hit sixes effortlessly and not many can do that. If I do the job by hitting sixes, there's no need to think about rotating the strike much)," Kishan said.

“IPL mein jo main 99 pe out hua tha, do ball mein paanch run chahiye the. Wahaan main agar strike rotation ka soch raha hota toh jeetna bahut mushkil ho jaata. Kuch players ka strength hota hai rotate karna…kinhi ka chhakka maarna….mere jaisa koi chhakka bhi utna jaldi nahi maar pata hai. Mai bahot aasani se maarta hu. (The 99-run knock in IPL which you are talking about, the team needed 5 runs in 2 balls. If had thought of rotating strike there, it could have been curtains for us. For some players, rotating the strike is their strength….for others, to hit sixes…..not many can hit sixes as early like I do. I can hit them effortlessly.), he added.

Kishan's 161-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 113 off 111 balls, was important in India's dominant victory to tie the series.

The three-match series is level at 1-1, now New Delhi will host the decider on Tuesday.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli makes fans' day ahead of India's practice match against Western Australia at WACA