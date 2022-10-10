Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli makes fans' day ahead of India's practice match against Western Australia at WACA

India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in their first practise match on Monday in Perth, and the two teams will meet again on October 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Virat Kohli was spotted giving fans autographs at WACA ahead of practice match against Western Australia


Virat Kohli, the superstar of Indian cricket has a massive fan base all over the world and fans will do anything to catch a sight of their favourite player. Notably, Kohli is currently in Australia with Team India in preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which begins on October 16.

The Indian cricket squad arrived to the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth on Monday (October 10) for a warm up game versus Western Australia, and Kohli, as usual, did not disappoint his fans.

Ahead of Team India's practice game against Western Australia at the WACA, Kohli was seen signing autographs for fans, and they are just loving the gesture from the batting superstar.

Kohli is a global cricketing sensation with an amazing social media fan base. He wasn't in the finest of shape at the start of the season, but he has come back strong in recent games.

Kohli scored some crucial knocks for India in T20I matches against Australia and South Africa after making a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

Notably, India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in their first practise match on Monday in Perth, and the two teams will meet again on October 13.

Then, on October 17 and 19, India will play T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand, before beginning their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 –

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

