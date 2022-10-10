Search icon
'This is cheating': Former India pacer slams Jos Buttler for 'terrible excuse' in Wade episode

The incident took place in the 17th over of Australia's innings when Wade top-edged a Mark Wood bouncer onto his helmet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

England captain Jos Buttler slammed for his reaction to Matthew Wade-Mark Wood incident

Matthew Wade, the Australian wicket-keeper batter who has been in fantastic form coming up to the T20 World Cup, made quite a stir with his actions on Sunday, October 9 in the opening T20I against England. Wade obstructs the fielder, and England captain Jos Buttler decides against making an appeal.

Wade top-edged to Mark Wood bouncer onto his helmet in the 17th over of Australia's innings, but he wasn't certain of where the ball went and tried to rush back into the crease fearing a run-out. However, when the pacer approached the ball, Wade virtually blocked Wood's path, stopping the bowler from going for the catch.

Buttler did not appeal, claiming that he was watching the ball, and because it was their first game in Australia, they elected to play on. "It was difficult because I didn't know what I was requesting." I could have asked some of the other boys if they had a better view, but I wanted to get back to the game.

The on-field umpires were spotted having a discussion but with Buttler not making an appeal, Wade survived.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed England captain saying that what he said was a horrible justification and that English cricketers had an entitlement to put the 'spirit of the game' above everything else.

 "Pathetic, in one word this is Cheating, not in the spirit of the game and Obstructing the field and what a terrible excuse from Jos Buttler to not appeal. The sense of entitlement of these guys is unbelievable. Bullshitting about spirit of the game when there is no spirit," Prasad wrote.


