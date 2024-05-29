Who is Bobby Kataria, YouTuber arrested for human trafficking?

Bobby Kataria's controversial videos often spark debate among his followers.

YouTuber Bobby Kataria was recently arrested by the police and the NIA for allegedly deceiving people with fake job offers abroad. He is accused of luring individuals with promises of employment in the UAE and Singapore. He was sent to a three-day police remand by a city court on Tuesday.

According to DCP Karan Goyal of Gurugram West, Kataria promised jobs to two young men from Uttar Pradesh, Arun Kumar and Manish Tomar, in exchange for Rs 4 lakh. Instead of taking them to the promised destinations, they were taken to Laos, where their passports were confiscated. The two UP men were forced to work in an illegal call center. After two days, the victims managed to escape and contacted the Indian embassy. They eventually returned to India and filed a complaint against Kataria.

Who is Bobby Kataria?

Bobby Kataria, whose full name is Balwant Kataria, is a controversial social media influencer and YouTuber from Gurugram. He gained popularity by helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic and appearing as a celebrity at various events. However, his controversial videos often spark debate among his followers.

Hailing from Basai village in Gurugram, Kataria comes from a wealthy family. He has a passion for bodybuilding and frequently shares workout videos and fitness tips on social media. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, he has a significant online presence.

In 2019, Kataria ran as an independent candidate in the Faridabad Lok Sabha elections but secured only 393 votes. He declared his assets to be around Rs 12 lakh five years ago, but current media reports estimate his wealth at approximately Rs 41 crore. He reportedly owns a luxurious home in Gurugram and a collection of expensive cars.

Despite his popularity and wealth, Kataria’s involvement in such a serious crime has shocked many of his followers and the public. The NIA and Gurugram police arrested Bobby Kataria from his home, where they found suspicious documents and a large amount of cash. The complainants revealed that Kataria and his associates had trafficked around 150 Indians, including women, under the guise of job offers, forcing them into cyber fraud activities for a Chinese group.