Watch: Shubman Gill praises Ishan Kishan in Vedha's style for his fiery knock of 93, Hrithik Roshan reacts

Shubman Gill with Ishan Kishan

Chasing a stiff 279 runs to win, India lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill relatively early, but then local star Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer added 161 runs for the third wicket to put India in the driver’s seat, before Iyer and Sanju Samson put the finishing touches to a 7-wicket win.

While Shreyas Iyer scored his second ODI ton and remained unbeaten on 113 with 15 fours, the most fireworks came from the bat of Ishan Kishan, who started off slowly but then slammed 4 fours and 7 sixes in his 84-ball 93 knock and was dejected not to get a maiden ODI century after he was caught by Hendricks off Fortuin.

After the match, Shubman Gill shared an Instagram reel to shower praise on Kishan, who missed out on a maiden ODI hundred by just seven runs.

"Well played my Shatak," Gill said, drawing inspiration from the Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha. The reel also had the background score of the movie. In the movie, the character 'Shatak' is the younger brother of the gangster 'Vedha'. Ishan Kishan left laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Rohit and Ishan commented, ‘Hahaha,’ and added clapping emoticons. Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead role in the movie Vikram-Vedha also posted the same comment on the video.

The series stands level at 1-1. The decider will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (October 11).