Australian spinner Alana King shares pic with Yuzvendra Chahal, check how he replied

Yuzvendra Chahal, Alana King

Team India is currently in Perth as they prepare for the upcoming challenge in the T20 World Cup, and while the Men in Blue have played two warmup matches in the city, they have also enjoyed their time off the field as well.

During India's second warmup match against Western Australia XI on Thursday, Australian women's team spinner Alana King got a chance to meet Yuzvendra Chahal. One of the brightest prospects in world cricket, Alana is plying her trade for Perth Scorchers at the Women's Big Bash League.

She got a chance to catch up with Chahal and the youngster shared a picture with the Indian spinner along with an interesting caption. They had a good chat and Alana praised Chahal for his tactical knowledge of the sport.

READ| IND vs PAK: Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan devise blueprint to nullify threat of Shaheen; Babar and Rizwan

"Leggies unite, Amazing knowledge of the game and so good tactically. Thanks for the chat @yuzi_chahal #spintowin," wrote King in the caption as she shared two pictures with Chahal.

The Indian spinner was also grateful to meet up with the Australian Women's team cricketer and he reacted to Alana King's tweet with two emojis.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Chahal was questioned about India's opening World Cup game against Pakistan, but the leggie chose to play down the 'hype' surrounding the high-octane clash.

"When you've already played against a particular opponent, you don't worry much when you face them again. However, there is lot of hype generated by media and internet ahead of the clash against Pakistan. But for us cricketers this is just like another match and if we think too much pressure certainly builds," said Chahal speaking to Dainik Jagran.

READ| NZ vs PAK T20I Tri-Series live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand final live in India

"I'm quite active on internet but I don't allow myself to get bothered on what is being written out there. Pakistan is a good team but the focus solely remains on our performance. The most important thing is how you perform on the match day, everything depends on that," he added further.

The Men in Blue return to action on October 17, as they take on the defending T20 World Cup champs Australia in a warmup game in Brisbane.