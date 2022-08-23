Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of India Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match: Reports

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid, doubtful for India Pakistan match

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. His participation in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match remains doubtful. The Men in Blue are scheduled to kick start their Asia Cup campaign with a meeting against their arch-rivals on August 28 (Sunday).

However, it remains to be seen whether Dravid will be available for the match, after testing positive for Covid. The former Indian skipper was given time away from the action ahead of Asia Cup, as VVS Laxman replaced him as India's coach for the tour of Zimbabwe.

READ| IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar mankads Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia, doesn't appeal to win fans' hearts

Earlier, Laxman had also travelled with a young Indian team to Ireland as a coach, while Dravid was with the senior team in England. Should Dravid not be available for the Asia Cup, in all likelihood, Laxman would be the BCCI's best bet to step in for the legendary cricketer.

Rahul Dravid unlikely to be part of the Asia Cup after testing positive for COVID19. August 23, 2022

Notably, Rohit Sharma's men are already missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel through their respective injury woes. With Dravid also unavailable due to Covid, the Indian contingent could be without some of their eminent leaders in the dressing room for the Asia Cup 2022.

READ| Team India players celebrate ODI series clean sweep with victory dance on 'Kala Chashma', Dhawan, Gill share video

As per reports, the Indian team were due to leave for UAE on Tuesday to defend their title. India are placed in group A alongside Pakistan, while the third team will be decided after the conclusion of qualifiers - with Hong Kong, UAE, Kuwait and Singapore fighting it out for the remaining berth.

Rohit and Co will be looking to kick start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note against Pakistan, who will be without the services of star pacer Shaheen Afridi as he has been ruled out through injury.