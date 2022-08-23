IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar mankads Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia, doesn't appeal to win fans' hearts

Deepak Chahar mankaded Innocent Kaia

Deepak Chahar showed his true class during the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday as he 'mankaded' Innocent Kaia, but didn't appeal for the dismissal to win fans' hearts. It was a great display of the 'Spirit of Cricket' as Chahar gave Kaia a warning to not leave the crease so early.

A video of the incident is going viral all over social media as Chahar can be seen smiling towards the Zimbabwe batter right after taking off the bails.

The incident took place in the very first ball of the second innings, as Chahar saw Kaisa leave his crease all too early looking for the run, but instead, he got 'mankaded' on the non-strikers' end.

Even though 'mankading' is legal and no more against the spirit of the game, Chahar decided not to appeal for the dismissal and instead smiled towards the Zimbabwe batsman. Since the Indian pacer didn't appeal, there was no reaction from the umpires either, but fans simply loved the gesture from Chahar.

Watch:

Deepak Chahar didn't Appeal on Mankad pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl — Keshav Bhardwaj (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022

