Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar mankads Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia, doesn't appeal to win fans' hearts

Deepak Chahar 'mankaded' Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia during the 3rd ODI between India and the hosts in Harare on Monday. Video of the incident goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar mankads Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia, doesn't appeal to win fans' hearts
Deepak Chahar mankaded Innocent Kaia

Deepak Chahar showed his true class during the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday as he 'mankaded' Innocent Kaia, but didn't appeal for the dismissal to win fans' hearts. It was a great display of the 'Spirit of Cricket' as Chahar gave Kaia a warning to not leave the crease so early. 

A video of the incident is going viral all over social media as Chahar can be seen smiling towards the Zimbabwe batter right after taking off the bails. 

The incident took place in the very first ball of the second innings, as Chahar saw Kaisa leave his crease all too early looking for the run, but instead, he got 'mankaded' on the non-strikers' end. 

READ| IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Sikander Raza, video viral

Even though 'mankading' is legal and no more against the spirit of the game, Chahar decided not to appeal for the dismissal and instead smiled towards the Zimbabwe batsman. Since the Indian pacer didn't appeal, there was no reaction from the umpires either, but fans simply loved the gesture from Chahar. 

Watch:

More to follow..

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.