Team India players celebrate ODI series clean sweep with victory dance on 'Kala Chashma', Dhawan, Gill share video

Photo: Instagram Screengrab

After Shubman Gill's maiden ODI century powered India to a clean sweep in the series against Zimbabwe, the players decided to celebrate the win in style. The team shared a hilarious video of victory dance on the popular Punjab pop number ‘Kala Chashma’.

The video was shared by cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Have a look:

Needless to say, the fans really loved the video which garnered nearly a million likes in less than an hour.

India won the last ODI in the last over after Zimbabwe were all out 13 runs short of the target. Apart from Shubman’s batting, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav starred in the bowling department. Ishan Kishan put up a 150-run stand with Gill on his way to a half century.

For Zimbabwe, an incredible fighting knock was put up by Sikandar Raza. India had opted to bat and put up a score of 289. In reply, Zimbabwe made 276.

READ | Sikandar Raza's fighting century goes in vain as India Beats Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the 3rd ODI