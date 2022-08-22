Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Team India players celebrate ODI series clean sweep with victory dance on 'Kala Chashma', Dhawan, Gill share video

India inflicted a 3-0 series defeat on Zimbabwe after beating the minnows by 13 runs in the final ODI match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Team India players celebrate ODI series clean sweep with victory dance on 'Kala Chashma', Dhawan, Gill share video
Photo: Instagram Screengrab

After Shubman Gill's maiden ODI century powered India to a clean sweep in the series against Zimbabwe, the players decided to celebrate the win in style. The team shared a hilarious video of victory dance on the popular Punjab pop number ‘Kala Chashma’. 

The video was shared by cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Have a look:

 

 

Needless to say, the fans really loved the video which garnered nearly a million likes in less than an hour.

India won the last ODI in the last over after Zimbabwe were all out 13 runs short of the target.  Apart from Shubman’s batting, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav starred in the bowling department. Ishan Kishan put up a 150-run stand with Gill on his way to a half century. 

For Zimbabwe, an incredible fighting knock was put up by Sikandar Raza. India had opted to bat and put up a score of 289. In reply, Zimbabwe made 276.

READ | Sikandar Raza's fighting century goes in vain as India Beats Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the 3rd ODI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.