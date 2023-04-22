Amid Google layoffs, CEO Sundar Pichai took home this whopping amount in 2022

File Photo

Amid job cuts at Google's parent company Alphabet, its CEO Sundar Pichai took home a whopping compensation of nearly $226 million in 2022 which is more than Rs 1,854 crore.

According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sundar Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million. Sundar Pichai's salary, however, has remained steady at $2 million for the past three years, according to reports.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on January 20, confirmed in a letter to employees that about 12,000 people will be laid off globally, accounting for more than 6 percent of the total workforce.

Amid layoffs, tech giant Google is also creating several cost-cutting measures such as cutting down on free snacks and workout classes for its existing employees, the media reported. The company's micro kitchen which provides free snacks like cereal, espresso, and seltzer water has been closed on days that typically have a significantly lower volume.

The company also discontinued spending on personal equipment like laptops, according to an internal memo.

Tech giant Google also informed its employees via an email that fewer of them will be promoted to more senior levels this year as compared to the past.

Google India terminated more than 400 employees and some of the impacted workers took to LinkedIn to share their plight.

Sundar Pichai's Net Worth

According to reports, Sundar Pichai's estimated net worth is $1310 million (1.31 billion), or roughly Rs 10,810 crore.