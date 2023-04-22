Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Covid-19 news: PM Modi chairs high-level review meeting, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour

PM Modi emphasised Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Covid-19 news: PM Modi chairs high-level review meeting, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour
Covid-19/Representative Image

PM Narendra Modi emphasised on Wednesday that Covid-19 is "far from over" as he chaired a high-level meeting and called for maintaining vigil and precaution amid a spike in influenza and coronavirus cases in the country in the past two weeks.

PM Modi also stressed enhancing genome sequencing and keeping Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official statement said. India, as per  Union Health Ministry data, has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026. 

One death each has been reported in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

READ | 'Eid Mubarak': PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, wish for people's well-being

Modi chaired the meeting to assess the Covid-19 and influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and influenza types, and their public health implications for the country.

He directed effective monitoring of IRI/SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) cases, and that testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and adenovirus be followed up with states.

The PMO said he also emphasised the need to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for influenza and Covid across health facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and human health resources.

READ | Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah meets state leaders, JP Nadda holds roadshow as BJP steps up campaign

PM Modi directed officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants if any, and timely response, the PMO said.

PM Modi emphasised Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas, the statement said.

Modi highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis.
He said the focus is on a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination & Covid-appropriate behaviour, enhanced lab surveillance, and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all necessities, he added.

He exhorted people to follow respiratory hygiene & to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior in crowded public places.

The meeting was attended by Modi's principal secretary P K Mishra, V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.