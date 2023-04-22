Covid-19 news: PM Modi chairs high-level review meeting, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour

Covid-19/Representative Image

PM Narendra Modi emphasised on Wednesday that Covid-19 is "far from over" as he chaired a high-level meeting and called for maintaining vigil and precaution amid a spike in influenza and coronavirus cases in the country in the past two weeks.

PM Modi also stressed enhancing genome sequencing and keeping Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official statement said. India, as per Union Health Ministry data, has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026.

One death each has been reported in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Modi chaired the meeting to assess the Covid-19 and influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and influenza types, and their public health implications for the country.

He directed effective monitoring of IRI/SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) cases, and that testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and adenovirus be followed up with states.

The PMO said he also emphasised the need to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for influenza and Covid across health facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and human health resources.

PM Modi directed officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants if any, and timely response, the PMO said.

PM Modi emphasised Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas, the statement said.

Modi highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis.

He said the focus is on a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination & Covid-appropriate behaviour, enhanced lab surveillance, and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all necessities, he added.

He exhorted people to follow respiratory hygiene & to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior in crowded public places.

The meeting was attended by Modi's principal secretary P K Mishra, V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others.