'Eid Mubarak': PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, wish for people's well-being

PM Narendra Modi/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for the health and well-being of the people. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone's wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes on the occasion of Eid. "The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr promotes brotherhood and spreads the message of peace and harmony," CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, the beautiful glimpses of people offering namaz nationwide emit positivity. Visuals from Delhi were a sight to behold. People hugged each other after offering namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

READ | Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know city-wise shubh muhurat, auspicious time to buy gold today

The month of Ramzan was filled with purity and compassion for all and now the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.