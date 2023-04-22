Search icon
Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know city-wise shubh muhurat, auspicious time to buy gold today

Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej and is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. God Vishnu, the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity, rules Akshaya Tritiya day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

File Photo

Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated in India today - April 22, 2023. There is a tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya in India. Buying gold or silver on this Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious and many people religiously follow this ritual. As per the Drik Panchang, Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’. 

Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej and is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. God Vishnu, the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity, rules Akshaya Tritiya day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Shubh Muhurat 

The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm. The Chogadiya Muhurat will start at 7:49 am and end at 9:04 am on April 22. On April 23, it begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Auspicious time to buy gold 

The auspicious time to buy gold on April 22 begins at 7:49 am, and it will end at 5:48 am on April 23, as per Drik Panchang. On April 23, one can buy gold between 7:49 am and 5:48 am.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: City-wise muhurat according to Drik Panchang 

07:49 AM to 12:33 PM – Pune
07:49 AM to 12:20 PM – New Delhi
07:49 AM to 12:08 PM – Chennai
07:49 AM to 12:26 PM – Jaipur
07:49 AM to 12:15 PM – Hyderabad
07:49 AM to 12:21 PM – Gurgaon
07:49 AM to 12:22 PM – Chandigarh
05:10 AM to 07:47 AM, Apr 23 – Kolkata
07:49 AM to 12:37 PM – Mumbai
07:49 AM to 12:18 PM – Bengaluru
07:49 AM to 12:38 PM – Ahmedabad
07:49 AM to 12:19 PM – Noida.

