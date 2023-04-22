Search icon
Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah meets state leaders, JP Nadda holds roadshow as BJP steps up campaign

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Amit Shah's meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka as part of BJP's preparations for the May 10 assembly polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

IANS/Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its campaign for Karnataka assembly polls with party chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Shah's meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka as part of BJP's preparations for the May 10 assembly polls.

Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli but it was cancelled due to rain. "Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka," he said in a tweet.

Shah also shared a video of a local man who was seen wiping rainwater from cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up on the way to a proposed BJP roadshow in Devanahalli.

Amid the political battle in Karnataka, PM Modi held a telephone conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held a roadshow in Bidar on Friday in support of party candidates. He also addressed a public gathering. "BJP has always worked with a sense of commitment towards the betterment of society, whereas Congress has had a long history of interrupting social welfare schemes established by either the Centre or the previous BJP governments," he said.

