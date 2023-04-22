Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah meets state leaders, JP Nadda holds roadshow as BJP steps up campaign

IANS/Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its campaign for Karnataka assembly polls with party chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Shah's meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka as part of BJP's preparations for the May 10 assembly polls.

READ | IMD: Relief from heat wave in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, rainfall likely in UP, Assam

Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli but it was cancelled due to rain. "Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka," he said in a tweet.

Shah also shared a video of a local man who was seen wiping rainwater from cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up on the way to a proposed BJP roadshow in Devanahalli.

READ | Atiq Ahmed murder case: Court approves police custody of 3 accused, here are questions SIT wants to ask them

Amid the political battle in Karnataka, PM Modi held a telephone conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held a roadshow in Bidar on Friday in support of party candidates. He also addressed a public gathering. "BJP has always worked with a sense of commitment towards the betterment of society, whereas Congress has had a long history of interrupting social welfare schemes established by either the Centre or the previous BJP governments," he said.