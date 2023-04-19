Atiq Ahmed murder case: Court approves police custody of 3 accused, here are questions SIT wants to ask them

File Photo

Gangster Atiq Ahmed's shooters were presented before the CGM court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where the custody of the three accused was approved. The Special Investigation Team, SIT, had filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused.

The police sought their custody by applying with the Chief Magistrate and have asked for 14 days of custodial remand.

Here are the 20 questions that SIT wants to ask the three accused

1- Why were Atiq-Ashraf murdered?

2- Who is behind the conspiracy of the murder?

3- Where did you get the weapons for the murder?

4- How was the planning of the murder done?

5- Where did the funding for the murder come from?

6- Who was involved in the planning of the murder?

7- Did they murder at the behest of someone else?

8- Did all three know each other before?

9- How did all three accused meet each other?

10- Where did they get the bike you came from?

11- From where did they get the media's ID card and camera?

12- Who else is involved in this double murder?

13- How did all three unite without mobile?

14- Are they associated with any mafia or gangsters?

15- Since when were they planning the murder?

16- How did they reach Prayagraj?

17- Where did the money for the expensive Jigana pistol come from?

18- How did they get the information about coming to the hospital at night?

19- Who gave the location of Atiq-Ashraf?

20- Why didn't they run away after the massacre?

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

On April 16, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.