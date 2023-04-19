Noida shocker: Stray dogs attack woman and pet dog in Mahagun Society in harrowing video

Noida shocker: Residents of Mahagun Society in Noida are living in fear due to a recent incident where a pack of stray dogs attacked a woman and her pet dog. The incident was caught on video and has left many shaken. This incident took place in Sector 78 of Mahagun Modern Society.

According to reports, the woman was taking her dog for a walk when the stray dogs began to attack. The woman and her pet ran for their lives, but the pack of dogs continued to pursue them, attempting to bite them multiple times.

This is not an uncommon incident in society as many residents have expressed feeling threatened and afraid due to the rising number of stray dogs in the vicinity. The incident has raised questions about the neighbourhood's animal and human safety.

Residents are requesting action to be taken to address the problem of stray dogs in the vicinity, and authorities have been informed of the situation. They are hoping that steps can be made to safeguard the security of each and every resident, including their pets.

Several such cases have been reported in the past few months from various other societies in Noida wherein stray dogs have been troubling the residents and their pets. Not only stray dogs but there have been cases wherein pet dogs were reported biting other pet animals and people.

The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of responsible pet ownership and the necessity of effective stray animal management in communities. In order to stop such instances and guarantee everyone in the neighbourhood is safe, it is imperative that authorities address the problem right away.

Read more: Heatwave Alert: IMD predicts prolonged heatwave conditions in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Sikkim