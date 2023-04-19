Heatwave Alert: IMD predicts prolonged heatwave conditions in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Sikkim

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently issued a warning that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in East India for the next few days. The weather department predicts that West Bengal along the Ganges, Bihar, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand will experience a heat wave. Additionally, temperatures are predicted to climb across Punjab and Haryana over the next few days before falling again.

In several states, including Rajasthan and Bihar, the heatwave conditions have intensified as the mercury levels continue to rise. The Met department issued an orange alert for a heatwave in six districts for the following 48 hours, and Sheikhpura, Bihar, reported a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and East UP are all anticipated to experience heatwave conditions in the coming days.

Due to the severe heatwave conditions in West Bengal, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, have been ordered to remain closed until next week. Delhi also witnessed a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi.

The IMD has advised a variety of precautions, including drinking enough water, ORS (oral rehydration solutions or electrolyte replenishments), or similar homemade beverages to stay hydrated. Increasing temperatures or severe heatwave conditions put vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases at risk. Unfortunately, on Sunday, eleven people died due to heatstroke, and over 120 people complained of heat-related health issues at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.

