Uttar Pradesh horror: Rape accused beat victim’s mother, burn house down in Unnao; 2 infants critical

Uttar Pradesh horror: Rape accused beat victim’s mother, burn house down (Representational image)

In a horrific case in Uttar Pradesh, two rape accused out on bail went after the victim and burned her house down, leading to two months-old infants sustaining heavy burns and being in critical condition in a small locality in Unnao.

A group of men, led by the two rape accused who was out on bail, burned down the house of the victim and beat up her mother after she refused to take back her complaint against them. The rape victim was a minor Dalit girl in Unnao.

The injured babies include the rape victim's six-month-old child – born after the 11-year-old was impregnated in the sexual assault – and her two-month-old sister, police said as per PTI reports. A probe has been launched in the gruesome case.

Unnao Chief medical superintendent Sushil Srivastava said that the rape victim’s baby boy suffered 35 percent burns in the incident, and her sister suffered 45 percent burns. The two babies have been shifted to a hospital in Kanpur for better treatment.

Santosh Singh, Circle Officer, Purva said the rape victim's father was attacked with an axe by her grandfather and uncle, who had sided with the accused, and four other people on April 13 according to a complaint filed by her mother.

The victim’s mother alleged that the house was set on fire to kill the son of her minor daughter, who was impregnated after she was gang raped on February 13 of this year. The accused currently remain at large and the Unnao police have launched a manhunt against them.

(With PTI inputs)

