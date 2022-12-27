Search icon
AUS vs SA: South Africa's Anrich Nortje knocked down by spider cam during 2nd Test, video goes viral

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: The pacer was fielding in the backward square during Australia's first innings when Fox Sports' flying fox camera hit him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

AUS vs SA: South Africa's Anrich Nortje knocked down by spider cam during 2nd Test, video goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: During the second Test between Australia and South Africa in Melbourne, an incident happened that surprised everyone. South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje was knocked over by a fast-moving spider camera on Day 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

The video of this incident is going viral, in which Nortje is seen falling on the ground after being hit by the camera. Although Nartje did not get hurt in this incident, people are criticizing it a lot.

The pacer was fielding in the backward square during Australia's first innings when Fox Sports' flying fox camera, also known as spider camera, hit him in the back.

Watch the video here:

However, Cricket Australia`s host-television broadcaster Fox Sports has apologised to Anrich Nortje, ESPncricinfo reported.

Nortje also confirmed after the match that he was fine, despite being hit on his left shoulder and elbow. CA said that Fox Sports had admitted it was an error by the operator.

"I didn`t know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I`ll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor]," Nortje said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. 

