Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Meet Shruti Shiva, inspiring YouTuber who earns more than her IAS husband

Shruti Shiva started blogging a few years ago when she was in the United States.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

Meet Shruti Shiva, inspiring YouTuber who earns more than her IAS husband
Shiva told the website that she makes more money than Pandey (Representational)

Shruti Shiva is an upcoming YouTuber. She started digital content creation just two years ago but earns more than her husband, who is an Indian Administrative Service officer in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. She is also a highly educated person and an inspiration for women who want to make their mark in unconventional professions. Shruti Shiva currently has a YouTube following of over two lakh. She is also active on Instagram where she has a following of over around 30,000. She posts creative videos on social media platforms regarding poetry. She has achieved all this in just under two years.

Shiva is a native of Uttarakhand's Kotdwar district. She completed her masters in public health from a university in America's south Florida. Now she lives in UP's Meerut with her husband Abhishek Pandey, who is an IAS officer.

Shruti Shiva started blogging a few years ago when she was in the United States. It was her elder sister who encouraged her to take up video blogging as a career. She did a video on home decor that went viral. After this, she adopted YouTubing as her full-time profession. She is doing really well. She earns more than her husband, IAS Abhishek Pandey.

Shruti Shiva shared her love story with Aaj Tak. In an interview, she said she had met Pandey when he was a student at IIT Roorkee. She was a student in a dental college.

She went to an IIT festival where he was anchoring on the stage. She approached him and complimented him for his anchoring.

Later, Abhishek approached her on social media and started chatting with her. They later entered into a relationship.

After graduation, Abhishek got a job in Tata Steel. Then Abhishek started preparing for the IAS exam and she went to America for further studies.

After Abhishek became an IAS officer and she completed her masters, they got married in 2020.

Shiva told the website that she makes more money than Pandey. Her money mostly comes from brand endorsements on YouTube and Instagram. This, when she hasn't even touched a million subscribers on YouTube.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Benefits of herbal tea: Include these tea options in your diet to soothe headaches, migraines
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Anusha Sharma wish Pathaan star
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Salman Khan greets fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartments on his birthday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.