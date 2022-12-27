Meet Shruti Shiva, inspiring YouTuber who earns more than her IAS husband

Shiva told the website that she makes more money than Pandey (Representational)

Shruti Shiva is an upcoming YouTuber. She started digital content creation just two years ago but earns more than her husband, who is an Indian Administrative Service officer in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. She is also a highly educated person and an inspiration for women who want to make their mark in unconventional professions. Shruti Shiva currently has a YouTube following of over two lakh. She is also active on Instagram where she has a following of over around 30,000. She posts creative videos on social media platforms regarding poetry. She has achieved all this in just under two years.

Shiva is a native of Uttarakhand's Kotdwar district. She completed her masters in public health from a university in America's south Florida. Now she lives in UP's Meerut with her husband Abhishek Pandey, who is an IAS officer.

Shruti Shiva started blogging a few years ago when she was in the United States. It was her elder sister who encouraged her to take up video blogging as a career. She did a video on home decor that went viral. After this, she adopted YouTubing as her full-time profession. She is doing really well. She earns more than her husband, IAS Abhishek Pandey.

Shruti Shiva shared her love story with Aaj Tak. In an interview, she said she had met Pandey when he was a student at IIT Roorkee. She was a student in a dental college.

She went to an IIT festival where he was anchoring on the stage. She approached him and complimented him for his anchoring.

Later, Abhishek approached her on social media and started chatting with her. They later entered into a relationship.

After graduation, Abhishek got a job in Tata Steel. Then Abhishek started preparing for the IAS exam and she went to America for further studies.

After Abhishek became an IAS officer and she completed her masters, they got married in 2020.

Shiva told the website that she makes more money than Pandey. Her money mostly comes from brand endorsements on YouTube and Instagram. This, when she hasn't even touched a million subscribers on YouTube.