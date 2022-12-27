'It's too chilly': Frustrated Zomato delivery guy sets ablaze his t-shirt, kit in viral video, leaves netizens in splits

On social media, a video of a Zomato delivery man is trending. A video of the company's "delivery boy" grooving outside the wedding venue two days ago went viral and gained a lot attention from internet users. Another such video is currently trending on the social media. This involves the Zomato kit allegedly being set on fire by a delivery boy. In the video, it can be seen that a man sets fire to his Zomato bag after dropping it in the side of the street.

As fire intensified, he torched his Zomato T-shirt in the fire after taking it off. Social media users' reactions to the now-viral video are divided. According to some users, he did so to find some relief from the bitter cold wave. A few people make the assumption that the company would not have shortened the notice period.

The viral was shared on Twitter by a user that goes by ‘Byomkesh’ along with a caption in Hindi, “It’s too cold man”. Since being posted, the viral video has garnered over 3 lakh views and more than 1700 likes on social media. Many internet user have left comments on the viral Twitter post. One user wrote, “looks like your delivery guy was fed up with his job”. Another made a funny remark and wrote, “When customer asked @zomato- Khanaa bilkul garam serve karna hai”

