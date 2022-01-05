Bride gets her late father's emotional letter embroidered on wedding lehenga - WATCH viral video

The relationship between a father and his daughter is the most special one. Especially on his daughter's wedding day, fathers want nothing more than to be a part of his daughter's celebration and bless her and the groom. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows the bride honouring her late father by getting part of his letter embroidered on her bridal lehenga.

27-year-old Suvanya got married to Aman Kalra at Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan. While her father could not be present with her at her wedding, the bride made sure that he was with her in spirit. Her long tulle veil read, "From my heart to yours," in her father’s handwriting.

The video was shared on Instagram by WedMeGood, who captioned it saying, "Would you believe us if we tell you this bride got her veil embroidered with a part of a heartfelt letter by her daddy?"

Watch the video here.

"For my birthday last year, papa had written a letter to me. He carefully crafted it with utmost honesty and love in an attempt to convey what I mean to him. The effort he made is beyond me. He chose to write the same letter in both blue and black ink giving so much thought to what I’d prefer. I really wanted to feel his presence at the wedding, in a way that I can always hold on to just like his letter," Suvanya said.

The video has gone viral, and so far has more than 5,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video. One user wrote, "Heartfelt letter embroidery," while another commented, "Such a beautiful bride without any jewellery. Setting up a new trend."