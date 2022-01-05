Viral: Little girl recreates Katrina Kaif's stunning dance moves from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' - WATCH video

Dancing is an art and when it comes to the love for it - there is no age limit for it. Proving the same, a video is currently going viral on social media that shows a little girl beautifully recreating Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from the film 'Sooryavanshi'.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the little girl, identified as Tania, can be seen recreating Katrina's moves from the original video, while dressed in a sequined saree, just like the actress wore in the video.

The song, featuring Katrina and Akshay, can be seen playing in the background as well. The clip was posted on Instagram by a user named Tania & Sony with the caption, "Write the best caption for this video in the comments box."

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 6,100 likes on it with netizens praising the little girl for her beautiful performance. One user wrote, "Very nice beta ji", while another said, "Superb amazing". Tania and her mother Soni have a massive fan following on Instagram and have more than 84,000 followers on the social media site.

As for the popular song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', it was originally shot with Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar for the film 'Mohra' that was released in 1994. Decades later, the same song was revamped and used in Rohit Shetty’s hit film 'Sooryavanshi', starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.