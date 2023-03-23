Urfi Javed crosses all limits in new jaw-dropping picture, bold photo breaks the internet

Urfi Javed/Twitter

The social media sensation Urfi Javed is known for sharing her revealing photo and videos on social media. However, on Thursday, March 23, the actress went a step further when she dropped a jaw-dropping photo of herself on her Twitter account, which broke the internet as soon as the actress posted it.

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, shared a photo wearing a golden bra. However, she covered her modesty with a golden heart-shaped emoji. Her sexy and bold picture attracted a lot of attention from the netizens and went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Some users even shared amusing replies to her photo such as, "I am trying to Google how to remove emoji symbols without damaging the original picture", while another added, "Please repost urgently, image is not clear, some (golden heart emoji) came in the picture, I guess, by mistake."

Meanwhile, Urfi recently made news when she did a photo shoot for the Dirty magazine wearing outlandish outfits with bright pink hair. She collaborated with multiple famous designers namely Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania for the same.

The actress also posed for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree designed by the duo. She also shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry.



