Urfi Javed heavily trolled as she poses in 'barely there' top made of kiwis, netizens say, 'kuch to sharam karo'

Urfi Javed in her latest picture

Urfi Javed shared a new video of herself posing in a top made of the kiwi fruit. The barely-there top left nothing to imagination and the model-actress’ bizarre fashion statement did not recieve a lot of positive feedback from her followers on social media.

On Tuesday, Urfi took to Instagram to share a video of herself eating kiwi and posing in a top made of the fruit herself. She captioned the post, “Guess what this top is made from?” Urfi posted a picture of herself in the outfit on Twitter as well.

Mny praised Urfi’s bold fashion choice. “I like this new vegan fashion,” quipped one. But others were more critical of her unusual choice of ‘fabric’ for the top. “Use me as a dislike button,” read one comment. Another Instagram user wrote, “This girl can do anything for sake of money.” Many criticised her for using a food item for the picture. “Khaane ki cheez to aise disrespect mat karo, kuch to sharam karo (Don’t disresepct food like this, have some shame,” wrote one.

Several of Urfi’s fans defended her against the trolling as well. One comment read, “To all the people who keep commenting hate in the comments kuch krke dikhaoo fr bolna (do something then speak).” A few days ago, Urfi had been trolled for posting a topless picture of herself where she had been covering her breasts with her hands. The model is known for her provocative and bold outfits.

Urfi, 25, is a social media influencer and actress, who started her career in her teens with TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Chandra Nandini. Her fashion sense, coupled with her appearance on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla season 14 in the recent years gave her immense popularity. She has also been at the receiving end of several legal complaints accusing her of obscenity.