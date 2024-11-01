Let us tell you about the inspiring journey of a woman, who was a established badminton player, cracked UPSC with an impressive rank.

While many are drawn to the jobs in bureaucracy, there are a few who crack the Civil Service Examination and become an inspiration to everyone.

One such notable name is Kuhoo Garg, an established athlete, who cracked the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) in 2023 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 178.

Following the footsteps of his father Ashok Kumar, who is a retired DGP of Uttarakhand, Garg chose to go for UPSC. Let's unearth her inspiring journey.

Who is Kuhoo Garg?

An established badminton player, Kuhoo Garg is a native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Her father, Ashok Kumar, is a 1989-batch IPS Officer.

Kuhoo Garg's mother, Alaknanda Ashok is working in Pantnagar University.

She pursued her primary education from St. Thomas College, Dehradun and graduated from SRCC College, Delhi. Garg had started playing badminton since the age of 9.

So far, she has secured won 56 National (All India Ranking) and 19 International medals in badminton.

She has also marked her name in women's doubles and mixed doubles. In the year 2018, Garg also played the quarter finals of the World Championship.

Clearing UPSC is just another feather to her already illustrative career.

Journey to UPSC

Kuhoo Garg's journey to UPSC began when she suffered a serious knee injury while playing badminton. Doctors recommended her a prolonged rest period, prompting her to shift focus on Civil Service Examination.

She completely utilised her time, and devoted herself to preparations for the exam. All her hard work and dedication paid off, as she secured AIR 178 in UPSC 2023.