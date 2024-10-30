An employee of Reliance Jio Infocomm posted a video on social media revealing the company’s Diwali gift.

Every Diwali, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani surprise their employees with special Diwali hampers. This year too, the Reliance Industries gifted a thoughtfully curated box to their employees. Known for their extravagant and opulent choices, the billionaire family considered packing an auspicious Ganesh idol, along with dry fruit packets in the Diwali hamper this year.

A software developer who works at Reliance Jio Infocomm unboxed the hamper and shared a video on social media. The gift came in a white box with a gold ink image of Ganpati Bappa on the lid. The box has been made on the Vantara theme of Ambani’s wildlife retreat project. The Vantara themed-potli inside contains packets of cashews, almonds, and raisins. ‘Deepawali greetings’ and ‘Shubh Deepawali’ can be seen written inside the box.

The hamper also enclosed a small silver Ganesh idol along with a diya handcrafted by visually impaired artisans. A set of table linen from their Swadesh foundation is also included in the box. A card with a note from Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, his sons Anant and Akash and their grandchildren is also there.

The employee captioned the post as, “Deepawali Hamper From @reliancefoundation Thank You #neethaambani & #mukeshambani for this lovely Hamper. Soon after, the netizens flocked to the comment section and dropped their reactions. A user wrote, “This clan never disappoints people!!! They will never forget their sanatani roots!!!” Another commented, “Why they didn’t mention Kokilaben Ambani ji name on the box ??? She is the eldest in the family. When youngerones name is mentioned on the box.”

Last year, the Ambanis gifted a box made under their Swadesh flagship highlighting the products made under the spirit of ‘Make in India’. It contained a leaflet which had a description of Swadesh, a beautiful handwoven kasav saree from Kerala, an initiative to promote the local artisans’ work.