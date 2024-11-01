Banks in many states will be closed on Friday, November 1, for the celebrations of Laxmi Pujan, Kut, Kannada Rajyothsava, and Govardhan Pooja, depending on the state.

Banks in many states are closed on Friday, November 1, for Laxmi Pujan, Kut, Kannada Rajyothsava, and Govardhan Pooja, depending on the state. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed on national and regional festivals, along with Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Banks are closed on November 1 in these states

On the occasion of Deepavali, Kut Festival, and Kannada Rajyotsava, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur.

Karnataka Rajyotsava

Karnataka Rajyotsava, also called Kannada Rajyotsava, is the Karnataka Formation Day celebrated every year on November 1. Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka State Day, is a public holiday celebrated annually on November 1 in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Kut festival

The Kuki-Chin-Mizo tribes of Manipur commemorate this event. Chavang Kut is celebrated on November 1 to remember the deity's blessings for a bountiful crop. Furthermore, it implies that the harvesting season has ended. Autumn and harvest are approximately translated as 'chavang' and 'kut,' respectively.

November 2024 bank holidays

Banks will be closed during Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Kut festival, Kannada Rajyothsava, Balipadyami, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Chhath (Evening Arghya), Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival, Egaas-Bagwaal, Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, Kanakadasa Jayanti, Seng Kutsnem, according to the RBI website.

Bank holidays in November

Bank holiday on November 2 (Saturday)

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day - Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh.

Bank holiday on November 7

Banks in some states will be closed on the occasion of Chhath (Evening Arghya) in states of Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand.

Bank holiday on November 8

Banks in some states are closed on the occasion of Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival in states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

Bank holiday November 12

Banks are closed on the occasion of Egaas-Bagwaal in states of Uttarakhand.

Bank holiday on November 15

Banks in some states are closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima in states of Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar.

Bank holiday November 18

Banks are closed in Karnataka on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Bank holiday on November 23

Banks are closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem.