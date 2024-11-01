India and New Zealand are set to clash in the final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India and New Zealand are gearing up to kick off the 3rd and final Test of the series on November 1, Friday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the series already decided in terms of results, the hosts are determined to secure a victory as the competition for the World Test Championship final intensifies.

The Blackcaps have revived their chances of reaching the WTC Final with a win in Pune, but they must win their remaining matches against India and England to have a shot at the summit clash. On the other hand, India is facing a tough challenge, needing to win 4 out of their 6 remaining matches to qualify for the WTC final. South Africa's victory against Bangladesh in the first Test has further complicated matters, putting them in a strong position to seal the series.

The upcoming Mumbai Test holds significant importance with valuable WTC points on the line. However, the weather forecast for the next 5 days is a crucial factor to consider.

According to AccuWeather, Friday has a 65 percent chance of rain. Fortunately, the following 4 days are expected to be clear, promising uninterrupted cricket action.

Friday's weather is predicted to remain clear until at least 1 PM, allowing the game to start as scheduled. However, thunderstorms are forecasted from 2 PM onwards, indicating a potential disruption during the latter part of the day's play.

The remaining 4 days show minimal to zero chance of rain, setting the stage for a definitive outcome in the game.

