Team India is gearing up to take on New Zealand in the third and final Test match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The series has proven to be challenging for India, as losses in the first two matches have put them in danger of suffering a rare home series whitewash.

Securing a victory in this crucial Test is imperative not only to avoid a clean sweep by New Zealand but also to keep India's aspirations alive for the World Test Championship final. Reports suggest that the Indian team has specifically requested a rank turner pitch at Wankhede, aiming to provide early assistance to spinners.

This strategic decision could prove pivotal, given India's struggles against New Zealand's spin attack, particularly evident in the second Test in Pune. Despite not being considered among the top-tier spinners, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner claimed an impressive 13 wickets in that match, with 19 out of India's 20 wickets falling victim to spin.

Traditionally, Wankhede's red soil has favored batsmen by offering favorable batting conditions. However, if the pitch is tailored to be a rank turner, India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could significantly influence the game.

New Zealand's track record at this venue is limited, having only played three Tests at Wankhede. The most recent Test in 2021 witnessed India's dominant victory over New Zealand by a commanding margin of 372 runs.

The highly anticipated 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai is scheduled to take place from November 1st to 5th. Each day of the match will commence at 9:30 am (IST).

Viewers in India can catch all the action live on Sports 18 TV Network, as they broadcast the India v New Zealand 3rd Test. Additionally, the match will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website in India.

