In pics: Five times Urfi Javed set the internet on fire with her bold looks

Here are five times when Urfi Javed broke the internet with her sizzling looks.
The social media sensation Urfi Javed is known for sharing her hot and bold photos and videos on social media. She often sets fashion goals with her bizarre, yet unique fashion choices. Here are five such occasions recently when the television personality broke the internet with her sensuous looks. (All images: Uorfi/Instagram)
1. Urfi Javed in blue lingerie
Urfi Javed stunned her fans and followers when she wore this light blue lingerie. Her video instantly went on social media.
2. Urfi Javed in red bikini
Urfi Javed looked scorching hot while she wore a red bikini to wish her followers a Happy Valentine's Day last week.
3. Urfi Javed wears outfits made of dustbin bag
Urfi Javed took her sartorial experiments a notch higher when she posed in the two outfits she made out of dustbin bags.
4. Urfi Javed in black
Urfi Javed, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT and was most recently seen in Splitsvilla X4, looked hot in this black top.
5. Urfi Javed in saffron cut-out dress
Urfi Javed showed her support for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan amid the Besharam Rang row in this sexy outfit.