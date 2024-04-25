'Baagh Ka Kareja' song from Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhaiyya Ji pitches him as mass hero, fans say 'poora UP, Bihar hila dega'

On April 24, as soon as the lyrical video of the song Bhaiyya Ji starring Manoj Bajpayee was released, fans started reacting to it.

Marking the occasion of Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the makers of Bhaiyya Ji thrilled his fans by unveiling an enticing teaser of Baagh Ka Kareja, offering a captivating peek into his fierce persona.

Sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari, the lyrics are penned by Dr. Sagar and music by Aditya Dev. As soon as the song got released, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "Great sir poora up Bihar hila dega ye song. Nice sir. Your are great sir." The second one said, "Gazab bhaiya jee Manoj Tiwari super se upar." The third one said, "gangs of wassepur ki yaad aa gayi,,,, kirki director is amazing... finally manoj bring the second best song after bihar ke lala...."

On April 24, as the lyrical video of the song was released, singer and composer of Baagh Ka Kareja, Manoj Tiwari shared, “When I discovered that Bhaiyya Ji was Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film, I knew I had to create something special. Baagh Ka Kareja isn’t just a song for him; it's for all his fans, celebrating his legacy for years to come. It speaks to Bhaiyya Ji's strength and charisma, and I’m confident audiences will love it just as much as my other tracks!”

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Bhaiyya Ji is set to release on 24th May 2024.