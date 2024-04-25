This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

This superstar is charging Rs 20 crore for a small cameo in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD

There are still two months to go for the release of Kalki 2898 AD but the Nag Ashwin directorial is already the most heavily anticipated film of the year. A science fiction extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD is India’s biggest film, mounted on a massive Rs 600-crore budget, the highest-ever in Indian cinema history. And a huge chunk of this budget is going to the fees of the film’s extraordinary star cast, with one actor taking home a huge Rs 20 crore for just a cameo.

The actor who is charging Rs 20 crore for a cameo

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas in the lead role. The actor plays Bhairava, a messiah-like figure inspired by the Kalki avatar from the Hindu mythology. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. But Nag Ashwin’s biggest casting coup was getting Kamal Haasan in an extended cameo as an antagonist. As per reports, the actor is charging Rs 20 crore for his work in the film. The actor wrapped up his portions in just under three weeks earlier this year and as per trade sources, his screen time in the film is under 15 minutes.

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Nag Ashwin at the San Diego Comic Con

Why Kamal Haasan is charging more than Deepika and Amitabh for a cameo

Kamal Haasan has not been used in the marketing and publicity of Kalki 2898 AD so far. By all reports, his role is an extended cameo, most likely setting him up as the big bad in a planned sequel. Yet, his fees of Rs 20 crore is more than what Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are charging for the film (both have charged Rs 18 crore for the film). The reason for this is Kamal Haasan’s stature and star power, particularly in Tamil Nadu and the overseas market. The actor headlined his biggest hit Vikram jut two years ago and is looking at another potential blockbuster in Indian 2. This mass appeal of his means that he will be key to drawing the audience to the theatre, potentially more than even Deepika and Amitabh.

Who is the highest-paid actor in Kalki 2898 AD?

But despite his high payday, Kamal Haasan is not the highest-paid cast member of Kalki 2898 AD. That honour naturally goes to Prabhas as he is headlining the film. The star is reportedly getting Rs 150 crore for the film, his highest remuneration ever. Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theatres this June.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.