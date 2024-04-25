This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Bihar: 6 killed, many injured in massive fire at Patna hotel

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

'Baagh Ka Kareja' song from Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhaiyya Ji pitches him as mass hero, fans say 'poora UP, Bihar hila dega'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, was hired for record-breaking salary package of...

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Benefits of eating eggs for breakfast

8 biggest birds in the world

7 foods that reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

This superstar is charging Rs 20 crore for a small cameo in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

article-main
Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are still two months to go for the release of Kalki 2898 AD but the Nag Ashwin directorial is already the most heavily anticipated film of the year. A science fiction extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD is India’s biggest film, mounted on a massive Rs 600-crore budget, the highest-ever in Indian cinema history. And a huge chunk of this budget is going to the fees of the film’s extraordinary star cast, with one actor taking home a huge Rs 20 crore for just a cameo.

The actor who is charging Rs 20 crore for a cameo

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas in the lead role. The actor plays Bhairava, a messiah-like figure inspired by the Kalki avatar from the Hindu mythology. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. But Nag Ashwin’s biggest casting coup was getting Kamal Haasan in an extended cameo as an antagonist. As per reports, the actor is charging Rs 20 crore for his work in the film. The actor wrapped up his portions in just under three weeks earlier this year and as per trade sources, his screen time in the film is under 15 minutes.

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Nag Ashwin at the San Diego Comic Con

Why Kamal Haasan is charging more than Deepika and Amitabh for a cameo

Kamal Haasan has not been used in the marketing and publicity of Kalki 2898 AD so far. By all reports, his role is an extended cameo, most likely setting him up as the big bad in a planned sequel. Yet, his fees of Rs 20 crore is more than what Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are charging for the film (both have charged Rs 18 crore for the film). The reason for this is Kamal Haasan’s stature and star power, particularly in Tamil Nadu and the overseas market. The actor headlined his biggest hit Vikram jut two years ago and is looking at another potential blockbuster in Indian 2. This mass appeal of his means that he will be key to drawing the audience to the theatre, potentially more than even Deepika and Amitabh.

Who is the highest-paid actor in Kalki 2898 AD?

But despite his high payday, Kamal Haasan is not the highest-paid cast member of Kalki 2898 AD. That honour naturally goes to Prabhas as he is headlining the film. The star is reportedly getting Rs 150 crore for the film, his highest remuneration ever. Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theatres this June.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left medical career to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer in first attempt with AIR...

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Innovative Leadership in Technology: The story of Abhishek Shende

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement