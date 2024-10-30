Nishadh Yusuf was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.

A police officer said that the incident is being treated as a suspected suicide, but did not share additional details. India Today reported, citing Malayalam media, that Nishadh Yusuf's body was found in his apartment in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, around 2 am.

The police have not yet disclosed a cause of death, and investigations are ongoing. However, police officials have not released any statements at this time. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union confirmed Nishadh Yusuf's death on its official Facebook page. The organization posted a photo of the renowned editor and shared a message in Malayalam.

It read, "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."

Although local media has indicated that his death might be a suicide, the police have not officially confirmed this. According to Matrubhoomi, the Kerala Police are currently looking into the matter and are keeping all options open.