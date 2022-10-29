Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Aamir Ali calls Abdu Rozik his favourite contestant, says he finds Sajid Khan 'sweet, genuine'

Aamir Ali has become the latest celebrity to support the MeToo-accused filmmaker Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's reality show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Aamir Ali/Instagram

Popular television actor Aamir Ali was supposed to enter Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, he backed out at the last moment and is enjoying the controversial show from his home. In a recent tweet, he mentioned the Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik his favourite singer and called the filmmaker Sajid Khan sweet, genuine and funny.

"I may get trolled for this but I saw last night's episode and I found #SajidKhan very genuine, sweet, and funny. The way he’s trying to take care of my favourite #AbduRozik n explain to him is really sweet.. both should stay butterfly and not become a crow, if you understood what I’m saying #biggboss @ColorsTV", his tweet read.

Aamir mentioned that he might get trolled because a lot of celebrities such as Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Sherlyn Chopra, Ali Fazal, and Mandana Karimi among others have lashed out at the makers for Sajid's participation as the filmmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the MeToo movement in 2018.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee reveals Sajid Khan touched her inappropriately, asked about her breast size

Aamir tied the knot with Sanjeeda Sheikh in 2012 and ended his nine-year-long marriage with her in 2021. The ex-couple had participated in the dance reality television show Nach Baliye 3 in 2007 and emerged as the winners defeating famous television couple Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek and the ex-couple Rakhi Sawant-Abhishek Avasthi in the finals.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, apart from the Housefull director and Abdu, the other contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh are the only two persons to have been eliminated from the show.

