Bigg Boss 16: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee reveals Sajid Khan touched her inappropriately, asked about her breast size

Rani Chatterjee-Sajid Khan/Instagram-File photo

Since Sajid Khan's entry into the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, several celebrities such as Sona Mohapatra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, and Mandana Karimi among others have lashed out at the makers and the show's host Salman Khan for roping in the Bollywood director since Sajid was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

After Sherlyn Chopra shared her traumatised experience of how the filmmaker abused her, now Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee, who has acted in several movies such as Sasura Bada Paisawala and Devra Bada Satawela among others, has revealed how Sajid Khan harassed her when he called her for the Himmatwala shooting.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rani said that she contacted Sajid's team during the shooting of Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia's action-comedy film. She added that the filmmaker called her directly and asked her to come to his house alone, without any manager or PR.

The actress further shared that when she went to Sajid's house, he told her that he would cast her for a song named Dhokha Dhokha, for which he would like to see her legs since she would have to wear a short lehenga in the song. Rani stated that she got a bit awkward but then showed her legs to her knees.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra reveals Sajid Khan 'flashed his private part', asked her to rate it on 0 to 10 scale

The Bhojpuri star continued that Sajid then asked about her breast size and the frequency of her intercourse. Rani concluded that before she ran away from there, the director even tried to touch her inappropriately. She revealed that she could understand other women's pain when they made similar allegations against him during the #MeToo movement and now since he has been allowed in Bigg Boss, she thoughts it's high time she should also come out in the open.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, apart from the Housefull director, the other contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 are Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others.