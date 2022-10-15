Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to be removed from Salman Khan's show amid MeToo outrage?

Sajid Khan/File photo

After several celebrities such as Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, and Mandana Karimi among others have slammed the Bigg Boss 16 makers for roping in the #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in the show, there have been several talks if the filmmaker will be ousted from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

As per a report in ETimes, the channel Colors TV has decided to evict the Housefull director from the show due to the mounting pressure. A source was quoted telling the publication, "The situation is very delicate for Salman, as he is very close to Sajid’s sister Farah Khan. She requested Salman to help, which he did in good faith little knowing that it would backfire so badly."

However, there has been another report in Koimoi that states that the filmmaker would not be forcefully evicted from the show and will only get eliminated if he is nominated by the co-contestants and received the least votes from the public. A source was quoted telling the portal, "All these are mere rumours and there’s no truth to the same. There’s no truth in Sajid Khan getting ousted from Bigg Boss 16’s house, he’s there for the show & will only get out following the rules of it if he gets eliminated at any given time. All these rumours have been spread as a personal vendetta against him."



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant defends Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's show, says 'banda aatmahatya kar lega'

Apart from Sajid, the other contestants participating in the controversial reality show are Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has been hosting the show since its fourth season after its first three seasons were hosted by Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan.