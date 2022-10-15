Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to be removed from Salman Khan's show amid MeToo outrage?

Since Sajid Khan has entered Bigg Boss 16, several celebrities have slammed the makers for roping in the filmmaker, who is a #MeToo accused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to be removed from Salman Khan's show amid MeToo outrage?
Sajid Khan/File photo

After several celebrities such as Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, and Mandana Karimi among others have slammed the Bigg Boss 16 makers for roping in the #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in the show, there have been several talks if the filmmaker will be ousted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. 

As per a report in ETimes, the channel Colors TV has decided to evict the Housefull director from the show due to the mounting pressure. A source was quoted telling the publication, "The situation is very delicate for Salman, as he is very close to Sajid’s sister Farah Khan. She requested Salman to help, which he did in good faith little knowing that it would backfire so badly."

However, there has been another report in Koimoi that states that the filmmaker would not be forcefully evicted from the show and will only get eliminated if he is nominated by the co-contestants and received the least votes from the public. A source was quoted telling the portal, "All these are mere rumours and there’s no truth to the same. There’s no truth in Sajid Khan getting ousted from Bigg Boss 16’s house, he’s there for the show & will only get out following the rules of it if he gets eliminated at any given time. All these rumours have been spread as a personal vendetta against him."

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant defends Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's show, says 'banda aatmahatya kar lega'

Apart from Sajid, the other contestants participating in the controversial reality show are Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has been hosting the show since its fourth season after its first three seasons were hosted by Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, others pay respect to late comedian
From Mohammed Shami's exclusion to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, major talking points after India's loss to Sri Lanka
Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options
Viral Photos of the Day: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji play Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.