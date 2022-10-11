Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant defends Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's show, says 'banda aatmahatya kar lega'

Rakhi Sawant-Sajid Khan/File photos

The Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 invited controversies from its first day itself when the makers introduced Bollywood director Sajid Khan as a contestant in the show. The filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the Me Too movement in India in 2018.

While several celebrities such as Mandana Karimi, Sona Mahapatra, Urfi Javed, and Sherlyn Chopra among others have called out the makers for roping in the Housefull director, a few of them such as Kashmera Shah and Payal Rohatgi have defended Sajid. And now, Rakhi Sawant has come out in his support too.

In a video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be heard saying that let Sajid leave, otherwise, he could commit suicide seeing so much hatred for him from across the nation. She continued that if she gets an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house, she would ask him for the truth since the allegations against him haven't been proven yet.

Rakhi has been slammed by the netizens in the comments section who are calling her 'drama queen' and saying that this is just a publicity stunt after she hasn't been invited to Bigg Boss 16 yet. For the unversed, Rakhi participated in the first season of the controversial reality show and has featured in the last two seasons as well.



In Bigg Boss 14, she entered as a challenger during the mid-season and ended as the fourth runner-up. In Bigg Boss 15, she came in a wildcard entry after half the season was over and finished in the seventh position. She has also been invited as a guest in several other seasons of the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, apart from the Humshakals director, the other contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 are Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others.