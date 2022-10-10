Bigg Boss 16: Neha Bhasin takes indirect dig at makers for roping in Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's show

Neha Bhasin-Sajid Khan/Instagram-File photo

Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues during the Me Too movement in India in 2018, entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. Since his entry into the main house, netizens and even popular celebrities have lashed out at the makers for roping in the film director for the show.

After Mandana Karimi, Sona Mohapatra, and Urfi Javed, now Neha Bhasin, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 last year, has slammed the makers and Sajid Khan without taking the names of either. The singer took to her Instagram and said that Sajid's presence in the show is 'a sad reflection of deep-rooted patriarchy'.

Neha, who has won the single Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for the song Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, took to her Instagram Stories recently and wrote, "Predators being on TV is a sad reflection yet again of deep-rooted patriarchy in Indian society. Men get a free pass perversion while all labels are saved for women in India. Predatory men get prime time."





Sajid had even addressed the Me Too allegations during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere episode on October 1. Talking indirectly about the same, the Housefull director added, "I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in the past four years". The Sultan star interrupted him and said, "Ek hi utaar dekha hai, baaki sab chadaav tha (You have seen only one low, rest all were highs) to which the director replied, "Bahut bada utaar dekha hai (That was a very huge low)".



READ | Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan

Apart from Sajid, the other contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 are Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others.