Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra slams makers for roping in Sajid Khan, asks Salman Khan to 'take a stand'

Since Sajid Khan's entry into the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, netizens and celebrities have lashed out at the makers for roping in the filmmaker for the show since he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the Me Too movement in India in 2018.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has shared her experience of how Sajid Khan abused her and asked the show's host Salman Khan to take a stand. Calling him a 'molester', the actress told FilmiBeat, "When I had visited Sajid at his house for a story narration, he had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I would like to enter the house of Big Boss and give Sajid the rating that he had sought so desperately from me! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!".

Asking the Sultan actor to take a stand, she added, "If Sajid would have molested a girl close to or known to Salman Khan, would he have allowed the molester to enter into the house of Big Boss??? What about the pain & sorrow of all those women who have dared to share on public platforms about their dreadful, shocking experiences with Sajid. It's high time that Salman sir takes a stand against molesters and scumbags. What's the point in being a Bhai-jaan just for name's sake?".



The model and actress had herself participated in the third season of Bigg Boss or Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She could survive in the house for only four weeks. The actress has appeared in multiple films such as Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Raqeeb, and Dil Bole Hadippa! among others.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, apart from the Housefull director, the other contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 are Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others.