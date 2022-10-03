Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. Here are the movies directed by him.
Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues during the Me Too movement in India in 2018, has entered Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. From the two successful films in Housefull franchise to two box office flops, Himmatwala and Humshakals, here are the films directed by Sajid. (All images: Twitter)
1. Heyy Babyy
Heyy Babyy is the first full-length feature film directed by Sajid Khan in 2007. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan star in this comedy film where Shah Rukh Khan is also seen in a cameo role in the song Mast Kalandar.
2. Housefull
Sajid made the first film in the comedy franchise Housefull in 2010 with Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and the late actress Jiah Khan. Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen in the song Aapka Kya Hoga.
3. Housefull 2
In 2012, Sajid Khan made the sequel Housefull 2 starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Boman Irani among others.
4. Himmatwala
Sajid Khan directed Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is an official remake of the 1983 film of the same name which featured Jeetendra and Sridevi. Paresh Rawal and Mahesh Manjrekar also feature in the film.
5. Humshakals
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles, Sajid Khan's 2014 comedy film Humshakals is often listed among the worst movies ever made in Bollywood.
6. Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16
"I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself", said Sajid Khan at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16.