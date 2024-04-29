KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR bowlers restrict Delhi Capitals to 153/9

Cricket
Follow live score from match 47 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and DC here.
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host an exciting match between the Delhi Capitals and the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have been performing well in the Indian Premier League 2024 and are eager to secure as many victories as possible to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.
The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a tough loss to the Punjab Kings in their last match, despite posting a formidable total of 261 runs in the first innings. They will need to address their bowling performance, which was lacking in their previous game, as they prepare for their penultimate home game of the season.
On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are riding high on confidence after back-to-back wins. Their recent victory against the Mumbai Indians showcased their strong form, and they are looking to continue their winning streak in the upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
Russell is back into the attack. He delivers a short ball, causing Kuldeep to attempt a shot that results in an edge running away to the boundary for four runs. Another edge leads to another boundary. Kuldeep's efforts help elevate DC's score to 153.
Starc delivered a short ball which Kuldeep attempted to pull, but unfortunately, he top-edged it. Harshit was positioned at deep square and managed to palm the ball over the boundary, resulting in a six. Starc then bowled five wides as he sprayed one down the leg side. Following this, a low full toss from Starc allowed Kuldeep to flick the ball through deep square, earning him a boundary.
Arora enters the game for his third over. He starts off with a short and wide delivery, which proves to be easy pickings for Pant as he effortlessly sends the ball to the backward point boundary for a FOUR. Axar follows up with two consecutive boundaries off Arora, one past third man and the other past backward point.
Sunil Narine has entered the attack. He starts with a short delivery outside off, which is cut straight to backward point. Narine maintains a short length, but Pant manages to swat the ball over deep midwicket for a powerful six.
Vaibhav Arora maintained a consistent line on the leg stump, causing Prithvi Shaw to appear to have nicked the ball to the keeper. Phil Salt, along with every fielder, fervently appealed for the decision. However, the umpire remained unmoved. Upon review by KKR, the decision was ultimately vindicated.
Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk are at the crease for DC as Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for KKR. Starc delivers a ball well outside off stump, which Shaw elegantly dispatches to the boundary through cover. However, Starc follows it up with a wide delivery. He then attempts to swing the ball back into Shaw's pads, but Shaw expertly plays it off his pads for another boundary through midwicket.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pant: We'll bat first. The way our team is poised, would look to put a score on the board. Wicket looks slightly on the slower side. Shaw comes back, Kushagra misses out. Rasikh Dar starts in place of Mukesh I guess. Talk is to take one match at the time.
Shreyas: We were looking to bowl first. Rishabh and I were having a chat - he said 'we're looking to bat' and I said we're looking to bowl. We're trying to keep things as simple as possible. When you lose a game like that, scoring 260, it's easy for people to go away from each other and backbite. But we're keeping everyone together. Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back.
Delhi Capitals may boast the strongest spin duo in the competition, however, Shreyas Iyer has demonstrated his ability to dismantle Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel effectively in previous encounters. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, on the other hand, is poised to play a crucial role in the middle overs. Additionally, Varun Chakravarthy has proven his ability to contain Tristan Stubbs and dismiss Rishabh Pant twice in just 28 balls. His contribution will be vital in the middle overs, working in tandem with Sunil Narine.
