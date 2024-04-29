Twitter
What is Robusta Coffee? Know its origin, health benefits and more

How to find Best out of MobileAppDaily's Mobile Top App Development Companies of 2024

'Disturbing actions allowed': India summons Canada envoy over Khalistan slogans at event attended by Trudeau

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows how Simba's father rose to power, fans say 'Oscar loading'

Meet man worth Rs 1700 crore, owns Oscar-winning studio, making most expensive Indian film, Hollywood big-budget venture

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR bowlers restrict Delhi Capitals to 153/9

Follow live score from match 47 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and DC here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host an exciting match between the Delhi Capitals and the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have been performing well in the Indian Premier League 2024 and are eager to secure as many victories as possible to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a tough loss to the Punjab Kings in their last match, despite posting a formidable total of 261 runs in the first innings. They will need to address their bowling performance, which was lacking in their previous game, as they prepare for their penultimate home game of the season.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are riding high on confidence after back-to-back wins. Their recent victory against the Mumbai Indians showcased their strong form, and they are looking to continue their winning streak in the upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Apr 2024, 09:01 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 153/9 in 20 overs

    Russell is back into the attack. He delivers a short ball, causing Kuldeep to attempt a shot that results in an edge running away to the boundary for four runs. Another edge leads to another boundary. Kuldeep's efforts help elevate DC's score to 153.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:56 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 128/8 in 16 overs

    Starc delivered a short ball which Kuldeep attempted to pull, but unfortunately, he top-edged it. Harshit was positioned at deep square and managed to palm the ball over the boundary, resulting in a six. Starc then bowled five wides as he sprayed one down the leg side. Following this, a low full toss from Starc allowed Kuldeep to flick the ball through deep square, earning him a boundary.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:42 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 112/8 in 15 overs

    Kushagra has been dismissed as he edges the ball back to Salt, resulting in a wicket for the opposing team. Unfortunately, the Impact Player's performance did not meet expectations.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:38 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 101/6 in 13 overs

    Excellent breakthrough! Stubbs departs early after edging the cut shot back to Salt. This marks the second wicket for Chakravarthy.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:32 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 94/5 in 11 overs

    Varun will now resume bowling. WICKET!! Pant mistimes his lofted shot, sending the ball straight up in the air, where Shreyas takes a clean catch to dismiss him.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:17 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 93/4 in 10 overs

    Arora enters the game for his third over. He starts off with a short and wide delivery, which proves to be easy pickings for Pant as he effortlessly sends the ball to the backward point boundary for a FOUR. Axar follows up with two consecutive boundaries off Arora, one past third man and the other past backward point.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:12 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 68/4 in 7 overs

    Porel attempted to break free by shuffling over and dropping to his knees to execute a paddle sweep shot. Unfortunately, he missed the ball, resulting in it crashing into the stumps. 

  • 29 Apr 2024, 07:58 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 67/3 in 6 overs

    Sunil Narine has entered the attack. He starts with a short delivery outside off, which is cut straight to backward point. Narine maintains a short length, but Pant manages to swat the ball over deep midwicket for a powerful six. 

  • 29 Apr 2024, 07:57 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 38/3 in 4 overs

    However, Vaibhav Arora had the final say as he managed to rattle Hope's stumps with the next delivery. The back of a length ball veered slightly towards off, making contact with the bat before crashing into the stumps.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 07:49 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 30/2 in 3 overs

    Starc delivers another well-pitched ball, and Fraser-McGurk once again strikes it powerfully towards deep square leg. Positioned strategically in that area is Venkatesh Iyer, who manages to take a remarkable low catch.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 07:36 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 18/1 in 2 overs

    Vaibhav Arora maintained a consistent line on the leg stump, causing Prithvi Shaw to appear to have nicked the ball to the keeper. Phil Salt, along with every fielder, fervently appealed for the decision. However, the umpire remained unmoved. Upon review by KKR, the decision was ultimately vindicated.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 07:09 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 13/0 in 1 over

    Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk are at the crease for DC as Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for KKR. Starc delivers a ball well outside off stump, which Shaw elegantly dispatches to the boundary through cover. However, Starc follows it up with a wide delivery. He then attempts to swing the ball back into Shaw's pads, but Shaw expertly plays it off his pads for another boundary through midwicket.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • 29 Apr 2024, 05:51 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals opt to bat

    Pant: We'll bat first. The way our team is poised, would look to put a score on the board. Wicket looks slightly on the slower side. Shaw comes back, Kushagra misses out. Rasikh Dar starts in place of Mukesh I guess. Talk is to take one match at the time.

    Shreyas: We were looking to bowl first. Rishabh and I were having a chat - he said 'we're looking to bat' and I said we're looking to bowl. We're trying to keep things as simple as possible. When you lose a game like that, scoring 260, it's easy for people to go away from each other and backbite. But we're keeping everyone together. Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 05:50 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score:

    Delhi Capitals may boast the strongest spin duo in the competition, however, Shreyas Iyer has demonstrated his ability to dismantle Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel effectively in previous encounters. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, on the other hand, is poised to play a crucial role in the middle overs. Additionally, Varun Chakravarthy has proven his ability to contain Tristan Stubbs and dismiss Rishabh Pant twice in just 28 balls. His contribution will be vital in the middle overs, working in tandem with Sunil Narine.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 05:50 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score:

    Records have been shattered and runs have been plentiful. The two teams engaged in a high-scoring match earlier this season in Visakhapatnam, and it is improbable that anything less will occur in the hot and humid conditions of Eden Gardens.

  • 28 Apr 2024, 10:11 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat

  • 28 Apr 2024, 10:10 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Stay tuned for latest updates.

