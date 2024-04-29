KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR bowlers restrict Delhi Capitals to 153/9

Follow live score from match 47 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and DC here.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host an exciting match between the Delhi Capitals and the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have been performing well in the Indian Premier League 2024 and are eager to secure as many victories as possible to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a tough loss to the Punjab Kings in their last match, despite posting a formidable total of 261 runs in the first innings. They will need to address their bowling performance, which was lacking in their previous game, as they prepare for their penultimate home game of the season.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are riding high on confidence after back-to-back wins. Their recent victory against the Mumbai Indians showcased their strong form, and they are looking to continue their winning streak in the upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.