Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik beats Manya Singh with his slippers, video goes viral

The controversies inside Bigg Boss 16 continue to rise with each passing day. And in a recent episode, Abdu Rozik, who is an 18-year-old Tajik singer, boxer, and blogger, was seen beating Manya Singh, who was the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020 losing out to Manasa Varanasi in the final, with his slippers.

However, don't get shocked as things didn't turn violent and instead, it was a really cute moment between both the contestants in which Abdu was seen wrapping up Manya in her blanket and beating her with slippers. The hilarious video from the Bigg Boss 16 house has now gone viral.

Abdu, who would be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the next year's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is often seen having fun with other girls inside the Bigg Boss house and this has made him one of the most popular contestants within the first two weeks.

His claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16. On the other hand, Manya is a popular model hailing from Uttar Pradesh who rose to fame after the Femina beauty pageant in 2020.



Apart from the above two celebrities, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from the show last weekend.