Rs 10 lakh instant loan through WhatsApp offered by this company, know how to apply

Loans on WhatsApp! Believe it or not, it's happening. You heard that right, IIFL Finance has announced that it will offer business loans up to a whopping Rs 10 lakh to its customers through WhatsApp. The best part? It's an instant approval loan, which means that you don't have to break a sweat to get your hands on some cash.

This novel initiative by IIFL Finance is a game-changer in the MSME loan industry, with a 100% digital process from loan application to money transfer. With over 450 million WhatsApp users in India, you can get your hands on this 24x7 end-to-end digital loan facility from IIFL Finance.

If you're not familiar with IIFL Finance, it's one of the largest retail NBFCs in India with over 10 million customers. Most of these customers are not connected with the bank, and it offers loans to small and small-scale industries. With branches spread all over the country and available digitally, it's the perfect choice for small businessmen looking for a quick loan.

To avail of this amazing facility, all you have to do is answer some questions asked by the AI-bot. If your application matches all the necessary details, you'll get your loan approval in no time. The process is completely paperless, and you can start by sending a simple "Hi" to 9019702184. IIFL Finance is currently able to handle 1 lakh MSME credit inquiries through its WhatsApp loan channel, making it one of the most accessible lending platforms in the country.

According to Bharat Agarwal, Business Head, IIFL Finance, this initiative focuses more on small businessmen, simplifying the complicated journey of loan application and disbursement through a simple paperless offering on WhatsApp.

