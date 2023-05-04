Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

7th Pay Commission: Central government may hike DA for employees by 3-4 percent in July

Central government may raise dearness allowance, boosting employee salaries in July.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: Central government may hike DA for employees by 3-4 percent in July
7th Pay Commission: Central government may hike DA for employees by 3-4 percent in July

7th Pay Commission DA hike update: The Central Government is once again on the verge of increasing the DA, causing much speculation among employees. Media reports suggest that there may be a surge of about 3 to 4 percent in the dearness allowance from July 1. This comes as the Seventh Pay Commission mandates an increase in the dearness allowance twice a year, during January and July respectively. However, the government is yet to make an official announcement regarding the hike in DA.

Interestingly, the government has continuously increased the dearness allowance by 4 percent since it reached 31 percent. With three such increments, the dearness allowance of central employees and dearness relief of pensioners has already soared to 42 percent. And now, it is speculated to shoot up by another 4 percent.

The central government calculates the dearness allowance based on the CPI-IW index, which is released every month by the Labor Bureau, a branch of the Ministry of Labour. Depending on this, it is decided whether the DA will increase or not. In 2023, there has been a decline in the figures of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) during February, but it has shown an upward trend during March. This has fueled the speculation that the DA may increase soon. A new formula has also been introduced to calculate DA, adding to the uncertainty.

If the government does increase the DA, employees can expect a salary surge. Currently, they receive 42 percent DA. After a 3-4 percent hike, it will soar to a whopping 45-46 percent.

Read more: LIC Policy: Invest Rs 138 per day in this scheme and get up to Rs 23 lakh at maturity

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.